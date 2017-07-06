SIALKOT-The Punjab government has decided to ensure training of police and the rescuers to curtail the Ahmedpur East-like tragedy in the future.

According to the senior officials, the provincial government has chalked out an advanced programme for providing the latest training for the police and other rescue institutions to combat the oil tankers' fire-like incidents.

The officials added that the government has also issued special standard operating procedure besides assigning special duties to Rescue 1122 senior officials, DSPs and the SSPs (Operations) across the Punjab in this regard.

The officials added that now it would be prime responsibility of the First Respond Force to halt the people from gathering at and around the spot of leaked oil tankers while the specially well-equipped vehicles of the Punjab Forensic Lab would also be moved forward to the spot of such incident.

The government has also imposed ban on lighting the cigarettes by the public and on duty officials and employees of the government on the spot of the oil spilling to avert any fire eruption.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 has established as many as four flood relief centers in Sialkot district here. According to Acting Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta, these flood relief centres have been established at Chaprar, Head Marala , Saidpur and Sambrial (along the banks of Rivers Chenab and Tavi) for providing the emergency flood relief for the local people during the coming flood.

BODY OF CHILD NOT FOUND: In Daska, Rescuers remained unable to recover the dead body of a slain minor child from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal.

The police arrested accused Adnan Maseeh, who confessed to killing Mohsin Maseeh (6) after kidnapping and molesting him and then throwing his body into the BRB Canal a week ago.

The child was the only son of local labourer Moras Maseeh, who was missing for the last one week. Later, the police arrested accused Adnan Maseeh. The local senior police officials added that the police are investigating after sending the accused behind bars.

SIALKOT ADMIN RUNS SANS DC: The post of deputy commissioner Sialkot has been lying vacant for the last one month thus the district administration has been facing difficulties due to delay in the appointment.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Aamir Jaan is carrying the additional charge of the office. One month ago, the Punjab government had transferred then DC Asif Tufail to Lahore and later he was deputed as Additional Secretary (Home Department) Punjab in Lahore. Since then, the seat of deputy commissioner had been lying vacant.