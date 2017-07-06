The close sources of Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jasim stated that prince is ready to record his statement but Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has not contacted him in this regard, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to media reports the Qatari Prince has offered JIT to come to his house or office for questioning.

Qatari Prince also mentioend that although he is not bound to any law of Pakistan but still he is ready to cooperation with JIT.

Earlier, two members of JIT reached back to Pakistan after visiting Dubai for Panama investigation.

Both officers, Brigadier Kamran and Irfan Mangi landed at Islamabad Airport yesterday and joined their team for questioning Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani refused to visit the Pakistan Embassy to record his statement in Panama Leaks case. Sources told that the prince has asked the authorities to come to his house if they want to record his statement for the panama case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Asif Kirmani stated that ruling party will have “serious apprehensions”, if statement of Qatari Prince will not be included in final report of JIT.

While talking to media outside Judicial Academy in Islamabad, the PML-N leader asserted that JIT should record statement of the Prince.

He further added that JIT gave three options to Qatari Prince and he asked the team to come to Qatar to record his statement

“He has accepted one option of JIT so now the team must go to Qatar,” he emphasised.