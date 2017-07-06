MULTAN-Another three victims of Ahmedpur East oil tanker inferno succumbed to injuries at Burn Centre of Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday morning.

According to hospital sources,a total of 66 patients of Ahmedpur East oil tanker inferno were shifted to Burn Centre of Nishtar Hospital and 51 succumbed to their injuries.

The hospital sources confirmed that another three injured including Farhan s/o Muhammad Ashgar (19),Younis s/o Ghulam Serwer (35) and 10 year old Samreen died.The sources said that only one lucky patient Muskan d/o Dilshad (9) has been discharged from the hospital so far.

Hospital sources added that 14 victims of Ahmedpur East oil tanker inferno were still under treatment at the centre.