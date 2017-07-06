ISLAMABAD - Auditor General of Pakistan Imran Iqbal Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 Pakistan Audit and Account Service (PAAS) officers.

A press statement issued here stated that Acting Auditor General of Pakistan Imran Iqbal in consultation with Controller General of Accounts ordered the transfer and posting of 19 PAAS officers. The Acting Auditor General of Pakistan is also due to retire on October 8.

According to the order, Sania Riffat, Deputy Auditor General (FAO) AGP Office Islamabad has been transferred and posted as a Chief Accounts Officer M/o Foreign Affairs Islamabad.

Muhammad Tahir Kamal, Deputy Auditor General (Special Sectors Audit) Auditor General Office Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Deputy Auditor General (FAO), AGP Office Islamabad. He has also been assigned additional charge of the post of Deputy Auditor General (CA and E), AGP Office, Islamabad.

Khurram Humayun, Deputy Auditor General (IRV&MT/TRS), AGP Office Islamabad has been assigned Additional Charge of the post of Deputy Auditor General (Special Sectors Audit), AGP Office, Islamabad, Muhammad Ikram Khan, Deputy Auditor General (A&C) AGP Office Islamabad has been assigned Additional Charge of the post of Rector Pakistan Audit and Accounts Academy Lahore.

Ahmed Khan Soomro, Director General Audit Sindh, Karachi (on stop gap arrangement has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit (Local Councils), Sindh Karachi.

Ishaque Khusru, Director General Audit (Local Councils), Sindh Karachi has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit Sindh Karachi, Ghulam Muahammad Memon on return from NMC Training has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit ( Defence Services) South, Karachi. Niaz Ahmad Sheikh, Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, M/o IT&T, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit Inland Revenue, Karachi, Adnan Rafique, Director General (HRM), AGP Office, Islamabad has been assigned additional charge of the post of Director General (IR&C), AGP Office Islamabad.

Nasrullah Jan, Director General Audit, Balochistan has been transferred and posted, as Accountant General Balochistan (OPS). Mahmood Amir, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, Capital Administration & Development Division Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit, Balochistan. Muhammad Amir Usman on return from SMC training has been transferred and posted as Director Audit (WAPDA) Lahore. Malik Ziauddin Kasi on return from SMC Training has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, Capital Administration and Development Division Islamabad (OPS). Ashfaq Ahmad Malik Awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Director Audit (Railways) Lahore.

Rana Shakeel Asghar on return from SMC Training has been transferred and posted as Director Audit (Foreign & International), Islamabad. Afshan Manzoor awaiting posting after repatriation from deputation has been transferred and posted as Director, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Academy Lahore. Ambreen Fatima, Director (HRM) AGP Office, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director Audit (Federal Govt.), Islamabad. Muhammad Masood Imran, Deputy Director (HRM), AGP Office, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director (HRM), AGP Office Islamabad. Qudrat Ullah Khan, Chief Accounts Officer RTO, Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as Director Legal, AGP Office, Islamabad (OPS).

OUR STAFF REPORTER