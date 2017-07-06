ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz has said that, we respect every constitutional department of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, Daniyal Aziz claimed that “the court has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as proclaimed offender and special arrangements are being made for him. PTI has closed accountability department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there are allegations of massive corruption against the party leaders.”

“PTI provincial government has also failed to initiate hydro power projects and even a single project has not been completed for the welfare of people,” He further added.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) announced to resume hearing of disqualification case against Imran Khan on July 11 while notices were also issued to the litigants.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, will lead the three-member bench hearing the case against PTI chief.