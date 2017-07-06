LAHORE - PTI spokesperson Fawad Ch yesterday expressed his wonder why the members of the Sharif family speak angrily against Imran Khan, whenever, they appeared before the JIT.

“Maryam Nawaz had to appear before the JIT not because of Imran Khan but because of his brother Hussain Nawaz. Similarly, Hussain had to appear before the JIT because of his father”, he said while addressing a Press conference at Chairman Secretariat here.

Fawad said that Hussain Nawaz while speaking at a TV talk show had confessed that he possessed the London properties and that her sister was the beneficiary. Likewise, he added, Hussain Nawaz had to appear before the JIT because of a statement by his father Nawaz Sharif made on the Assembly floor.

Later, there was a strange contradiction in the statements of Hussain Nawaz and his father creating serious doubts about their money matters, he said.

PTI spokesperson also expressed his astonishment over mood variations of the Sharif family members.

“They are in a happy mood when they go inside to meet the JIT team, but come out angry blaming Imran Khan for everything.”

He said that Sharif family was required to submit documents of London flats and the money trail of their investments, but they had failed to provide the same. “Father passed the buck on the son and the latter on his grand-father”, he said.

Fawad alleged that Sharifs had purchased the London flats with the money they got as kickbacks in the Motorway Project, and later also made heavy investments in Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar and Turkey. Their details will come out soon, he said.

To a question, he claimed that some PML-N leaders were in contact with the PTI and some were waiting for the outcome of Panama case.

Answering another question, he said that Raymond Davis in his book had made a special mention of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif, but the PML-N leaders were in a state of denial about it.

He asked them to read Urdu translation of the book to know what role they had played in his release.

At the end of the Press conference, the reporters were shown a documentary depicting the excesses committed on women political leaders during the tenures of PML-N governments.