KASUR-Five persons were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a motorcyclist, Ahsan, was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing a road in Qila Nath Singh. In another incident, Rashid was killed after his bike rammed into a sand-laden donkey cart from the rear in Mandi Usmanwala. Similarly, motorcyclist Mudassar of Okara was crushed to death by a truck at Nymat Chowk in Pattoki.

A man of Haveli Malvian committed suicide allegedly after being fed up with every day quarrel with his sons here on Monday. Teh Sheikhum police said Bashir Ahmed, 55, shot himself dead. Further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, dead body of Asif, 32, was fished out from BRB canal. He had committed suicide by jumping into the canal, police said, adding the body has been handed over to the family.