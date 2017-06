LAHORE - Following protests in Karachi, the residents of Mustafabad area of Lahore staged a protest against unscheduled loadshedding in the holy month of Ramzan today.

The protesters believed that unscheduled and long duration power cuts during Ramzan are creating severe problems for the faithful in the extreme hot weather.

They also demanded of the government to immediately restore electricity in the area. The protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiation with police.