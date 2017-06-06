A meeting of the Corps Commanders on Tuesday vowed cooperation with the Afghan government in wake of blasts that rocked the capital Kabul and killed at least 150 people.

A special Corps Commanders’ Conference was held in the General Headquarters with focus on regional security, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Forum expressed solidarity with Afghan people and security forces on loss of precious lives and vowed to continue its support and cooperation with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism and militancy,” it added.