GUJRANWALA-Three dacoits were caught and tortured by citizens here at Alam Chowk and later handed them over to the police. The police informed that citizens - Ashraf and Ilyas were going on a motorcycle rickshaw when near Alam Chowk, three armed men intercepted them. The accused snatched cash and cellphone from them but in meanwhile, passersby gathered on the spot. They caught the bandits and tortured brutally. Later the accused were handed over to the Aroop Police.