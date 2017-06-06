SIALKOT-The Sialkot exporters have donated Rs4.5 million to Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre Lahore for the welfare of patients.

The donation aims at the promotion of research, diagnosing, treatment for providing free mammography services, palliative care and purchase of highly needed radiation machine for the hospital to treat the patients.

They announced their generous donations during a fund-raising ceremony. On this occasion, the participants were told that early in the current year, the Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre delivered free mammography services for 350 women above 40 years of age in Sialkot.

Cancer Care Hospital Chairman Prof Dr Shehryar further told the participants that the hospital had already delivered mammography services worth more than Rs15 million to the unprivileged women in Sialkot. Women detected with cancer have also been provided with treatment.

Prof Dr Shehryar said that the cancer is one of the leading causes of death. This is the only disease which causes tremendous morbidity and pain and its treatment is quite expensive, he said. There is dearth of cancer treatment facilities in Pakistan and a large number of advance-stage cancer patients are refused the treatment by different cancer centres in the country, he added.