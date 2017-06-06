LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition Mian Mehmoodur Rashid initiated general debate on the Punjab budget yesterday as he spoke before a captive audience compulsorily ‘detained’ to fulfill the budget formalities.

House visibly lacked quorum throughout the proceedings but it was deemed to be in quorum since no body pointed it out. Traditionally, Opposition does not point out the lack of quorum during the budget debates.

Monday’s Assembly sitting started with 23 members on the benches, while 15 were present when the House was adjourned for Tuesday. Chief Whip Rana Arshad had his leisure time on Monday after so many days.

While the finance minister had finished off her budget speech in two hours on Friday last, Rashid taxed the patience of lawmakers for two-hours and 40 minutes. He spent this time to make them believe that the new budget proposals were not going to change anything in the province.

Mehmoodur Rashid who was well-prepared to make a post-mortem of the budget, also brought some interesting facts before the House about the daily spending on the governor and the chief minister. He proved through calculations and budgetary figures that the governor costs the tax payers Rs 0.8 million per day while the same for the chief minister was Rs 1.9 million a day. He pleaded his case for applying a drastic cut on the expenses incurred on the two offices.

Opposition leader is always a charmless individual for the Treasury. The rattle of Rashid’s speech loaded with facts and figures was surely not music to their ears. While others had the choice to take comfort breaks, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha had no such option. They, in fact, proved themselves good listeners, a unique ability hardly a few would have in a House of 371 members.

As the opposition leader prolonged his speech enlisting the wrong budget estimates of the preceding year, the Treasury thought of settling the scores with the Opposition. It had disrupted finance minister’s budget speech by blowing whistles at her.

The women legislators on the treasury benches started chanting slogans against the opposition leader after brief intervals. They would not give two hoots to the Acting Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani as and when he tried to maintain order in the House. They yelled at the opposition leader repeatedly till he settled in his seat as a mean of protest.

Eventually, he was allowed to speak without interruption but only after making him realise that the Opposition had set a bad precedence of whistle blowing in the Assembly. Law Minister and the Acting Speaker told the opposition leader that it was the Opposition that had introduced the tradition of disrupting speeches of the finance minister and the chief executive.

Nonetheless, Rashid maintained it was Opposition’s right to lodge protest inside the House while the Treasury had no such privileges under the parliamentary traditions.