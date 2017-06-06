MULTAN-In order to cope with flood and other natural disasters, the district government constituted a District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC).

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha told the media on Monday that the committee has representation from all concerned institutions including Pakistan Army, Police, Rescue 1122 and district administration. He said that although there was no danger of flood, all the concerned departments were on red alert and additional machinery had also been sought from the government. He declared a flood rescue drill by the Rescue 1122 department would be held at Chenab River on June 8.

He said that all federal and provincial departments including PDMA were fully prepared for flood fighting operation and they would be bound to provide manpower and other resources to the Deputy Commissioner for emergency conditions under new law. He directed the Rescue 1122 to keep all boats, life jackets, search lights and other equipment in functional condition.

He told the media that the district administration had surveyed the flood and security dykes with the help of Google maps and the rescue operation would be supervised with the help of satellite system. He said that the security embankments were upgraded with the help of irrigation department before time.

Briefing the media, the District Emergency Officer Dr Muhammad Kalim said that the Rescue 1122 department was fully prepared for flood rescue operation and drills had been launched for this purpose. He disclosed that posts of Rescue 1122 had been set up at all sensitive places including Head Muhammadwala, Sikandri Nullah and Chenab River to control suicide and drowning incidents.