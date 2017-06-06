ISLAMABAD : Overseas Pakistanis have been directed to send their complaints to the cells established in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the high courts, either by post or online.

The addresses of cells are available on the website of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Supreme Court. The overseas Pakistanis have been asked to mention their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) number or identity as overseas Pakistani duly verified from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis in their complaints.

A meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) held on May 13, 2017 had discussed and deliberated on “Grievance of overseas Pakistanis/Appointment of designated judges”.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, and was also attended by members of the NJPMC the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court and the high courts.

The committee after deliberations had decided that cells would be established in the SCP and all the high courts, which could also be approached by the overseas Pakistanis through email for redressal of their grievances.