ISLAMABAD - Indian authorities have handed over two kids who unintentionally crossed the border after Pakistan High Commission in the neighbouring state raised the issue.

10-year-old Babar and 12-year-old Ali Raza were arrested last year for crossing the border and entering India from Narowal border. Indian authorities had illegally detained the two innocent kids for their error. The detained kids belonged from Narowal and Sheikhupura. The two kids are in safe custody of the Pakistani authorities in the High Commission of New Delhi. Indian law enforcers refused to release the kids despite court orders on August 30, 2016. They were provided counselor access on November 29, 2016.

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit raised the matter to Indian Foreign Affairs Secretary four times. The kids were supposed to be released on April 10, however, the Indian authorities refused to do so because of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence verdict by military court.

The Kulbhushan matter prolonged the detention of kids, according to sources. Abdul Basit had first filed a legal notice and then petition by hiring a lawyer. The two Pakistani kids will be handed over to their homeland through Wagah Border and enter Lahore. The kids’ uncle is yet to be released. Pakistan High Commission is trying to recover him as well.