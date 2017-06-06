PESHAWAR - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Khan warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against enacting new laws regarding religious seminaries without consultation with the JI, threatening to resist the move otherwise.

He was addressing a Press conference in Peshawar Press Club on Monday. Provincial General Secretary Abdul Wasi, Secretary Information Syed Jammat Ali Shah and Jamiat-e-Ittihad-ul-Ulema President Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali were also present on the occasion.

Mushtaq said that amendment in Societies Registration Act of 1860 was under consideration. He said that active role of religious seminaries in Pakistan movement was not a hidden fact, adding, that the religious seminaries were imparting religious education from their own resources to 3.5 million students.

He said that the seminaries were also caring about the residence, foods and medical facilities of the students and never demanded the government any assistance.

He said that the graduating students of these seminaries were more patriotic than any other Pakistani and the enemies of Islam and Pakistan were trying to hatch conspiracy against the seminaries through linking these seminaries to terrorism and extremism.

He said that amendment in Societies Registration Act was not acceptable and if this amendment was approved, the JI would boycott government decision.

He said that Jamaiat Ittehad-ul-Ulema had inked an agreement with previous government in 2010 in which Rahman Malak had promised to provide modern facilities to religious seminaries along with computer to facilities the students of these religious schools but the incumbent government was not implementing the agreement.

He asked PTI government not to amend the law in haste and consult the coalition partners before taking any decision ,otherwise, JI would pull itself from the coalition.