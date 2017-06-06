ISLAMABAD:- Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The oath was administered by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court (SC) building. Justice Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remains abroad.The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers. Registrar, SC, Arbab Muhammad Arif conducted the proceedings.–APP