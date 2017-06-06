LAHORE: Shah Hussain, who stabbed Khadija Siddiqi 23 times last year, filed a petition challenging Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah’s notice of the case.

Chief justice of Lahore High Court had earlier ordered that the case could come to a conclusion within a month.

During the hearing today, Shah Hussain said that the CJ LHC administrative notice should be suspended. He also requested that case hearing should not be held on a daily basis but according to routine.

However the CJ adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Khadija Siddiqi and her mother were also present at the Lahore High Court.

While speaking to the media Khadija said, “I have high hopes of getting justice from the honorable Chief Justice."

On May 23, LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took notice of Khadija Siddiqi’s case and asked a session judge to submit a report on the case.

He directed judicial magistrate Mubashir Hussain Awan to conduct a daily hearing of the case and conclude it within 30 days.

Earlier Khadija has said, “They are filing this petition only to delay the outcome of the case, as there will be Eid break at the end of June and then the court holidays in August, but I hope that the court will not listen to them.”