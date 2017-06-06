PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government decided to build 545 megawatts hydropower project with an estimated cost of $1.42 billion at Kandia Valley in Kohistan to provide inexpensive electricity to consumers.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting headed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Participants of the meeting were given first hand information about the company hired for executing the project, its quality of work, experience in the field and KP government’s engagement with the company as well as terms of engagement between the provincial government and the company.

On the occasion, the CM directed government officials to extend all possible support to the company in the whole process of execution and completion of the project. The Chief Minister said that KP government would extend all possible support to foreign investors.

He assured that the government would resolve land acquisition issue and would provide security to the investors and their investment.

The project would be executed through public-private partnership and its feasibility has been completed. The project part of the provincial government mission to tap all the sites for maximum electricity production, the CM said.

The design of the project would be completed in July while the execution would start from beginning of the New Year.

The company pleaded to be supported for necessary licensing and acquisition of land for the project. The Chief Minister directed quarters concerned to move swiftly for resolving the land identification and acquisition issues, resolution of problems related to the project and settling down the rate of the land to be acquired for the project.

The Chief Minister welcomed the South Korean investment in KP and assured the investors all out support for security of investment and safety of the investors.

The Chief Minister also offered raw sites for electricity production in KP and asked the investors to develop these sites through their investments.