Hub - The Balochistan police claimed to have arrested Lyari gang warlord Yousaf Pathan in a raid at the industrial city Monday.

Lasbela District Police Officer Zia Mandokhail said a raiding team also recoved arms from the Yousaf Pathan who was hiding in Hub. He was leading the Aziz gang of Lyari in Karachi and wanted in various heinous crimes including target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion. The DPO said Hub Station House Officer Attaullah Numani led the raid.