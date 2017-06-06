ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday felicitated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over completion of four years of his government.

In her message of felicitation on Monday, she said that Nawaz Sharif had the honour being elected prime minister of the country for the third time.

Aurangzeb said the prime minster took pragmatic measures to deal with confronting challenges.

The minister of state said the historic census process was completed after 19 years in the country under the visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

She said the prime minister gave first internal security policy of country.

Due to which the back of the terrorists has been broken, Aurangzeb said.

She said that a successful operation was carried out in Karachi, which resulted in significant reduction in terror-related incidents. Aurangzeb said that now peace had been restored in Balochistan as well.

She said that record enhancement had been witnessed in energy production and loadshedding was also reduced to a significant extent in the country as a result of effective government strategy. Aurangzeb said the credit of marvellous development in infrastructure, economic, health, and education sectors also went to the prime minister.

She said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a great gift to the nation by the prime minister. Aurangzeb said that all the ongoing developmental projects in the country would be completed in the upcoming year.

Our Staff Reporter