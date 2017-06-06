Toba Tek Singh- Municipal Committee employees took out a protest against the non-payment of their salaries.

They marched from municipal complex to Shahbaz Chowk and culminated at the starting point. Their leaders told reporters that during Ramazan, they were unable to purchase commodities for Sehr and Iftar while Eidul Fitre was also ahead but the officials concerned were not giving attention to resolve the issue.

MC chairman Ghulam Nabi Mithu said that MC’s assistant director (audit) had been transferred three months back due to which not only salaries bills of the municipal staff were not being prepared but also a number of other financial issues were also being faced by his office. He added that he was repeatedly writing to provincial authorities for the appointment of assistant director (audit) but no attention had been given to his requests. He also said an official of district council was given temporary powers who cleared the salaries of last two months but now again the salaries of employees could not be paid for the last month.