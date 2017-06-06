The Customs Court in Islamabad has issued arrest warrant for model Ayyan Ali in money laundering case, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the model was not present at hearing today upon which court expressed displeasure on her constant absence.

Court ordered police to present the accused on June 21.

Ayyan Ali remained in custody after she was arrested in money laundering scandal from Islamabad Airport.

She was released on bail and her name was also excluded from Exit Control List (ECL).

On February 23, Ayyan Ali left for Dubai in a foreign airlines flight.

The Ministry of Interior issued a notification, removing the name of Ayyan Ali from the Exit Control List in compliance to a Supreme Court order. The Ministry forwarded the notification to all concerned departments.

According to the notification, Ayyan’s name was removed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict of January 30, 2017. The apex court in a verdict, allowed Ayyan Ali to travel abroad upholding the earlier verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC), which had ordered the government to remove Ayyan Ali’s name from the ECL, on January 19.

Ayyan Ali was arrested by Pakistan Customs from the Rawal Lounge of Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport in March 2015 when she was trying to smuggle $5,06,800 to the United States via Dubai.

A case was registered against the model while she faced courts for almost eight months.

The arrest of top model in money smuggling case caught media attention due to Ayyan’s celebrity status and alleged political connection.

Accused Ayyan Ali pleaded “non-guilty” to the charges and demanded trial.