Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nehal Hashmi has requested Senator Chairman not to accept his resignation.

According to details, Hashmi was summoned by Raza Rabbani to personally verify his resignation but during the meeting PML-N leader requested him not to accept his resignation.

Furthermore, another PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah confirmed that Nehal Hashmi has forwarded this requested. He asked Hashmi to request the decision of parliamentary leadership and follow party policy and discipline.

Nehal Hashmi sent his resignation to Chairman Senate after emergence of his video threatening JIT members and Supreme Court judges for ‘investigation Nawaz Sharif and his family’.

His party membership was cancelled by party chairman Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also took suo moto notice of his statement and called him in contempt of court case.

On May 31st, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Senator Nehal Hashmi stated that people who are investigating Sharif family, party workers will “investigate” them.

While addressing a public gathering, Hashmi said that people who are investigating and who have investigated Nawaz Sharif and his family must remember that they will retire one day.

“Remember, you are in service now but you will retire one day, we will make it hard for you and your family to live in Pakistan,” he said.

Apparently referring to JIT members and Supreme Court judges, the senator said that these people are “irritating’ Nawaz Sharif, people of Pakistan will avenge it.