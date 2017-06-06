SIALKOT-The victims of hours-long power outages in scorching heat took to the streets against the government here on Monday.

Sialkot sizzled at 47 degree Celsius and all the roads, bazaars and markets presented a deserted look, and experienced the worst loadshedding.

Sialkot is the home district of Khawaja Asif, the federal minister for defense, water and power, There was three to four-hour loadsheding of electricity after every 30 minutes in all the urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur in such sizzling hot and humid weather.

The worst loadsheding also paralysed all the civic activities besides creating shortage of water even in the mosques for ablution. The people staged a protest demonstration on Circular Road against unbearable load shedding of electricity. They were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted anti government slogans.

Meanwhile, a rush of the people was also witnessed at the rivers, canals and other water channels.

On the other hand, 9,000 small and medium industrial units in and around the Sialkot city have been facing the suspension of electricity supply for the last 9 consecutive days in the nights.

According to the Gepco officials, the Sialkot factories are facing night-long suspension of electricity supply to ensure electricity to people during Sehr, Iftar and Taraveeh TIMINGS.

Due to this critical situation, the night shift industrial production has also been suspended for the last nine conductive days in export-oriented Sialkot city.

Industrialists, exporters and the thousands of workers are much perturbed. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed grave concern over the critical situation. It has demanded early end to the loadsheding.

BODIES FOUND: The dead bodies of two drowned people were found from local canals in Daska and Sambrial.

Body of Nouman (18) was found from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near village Raja Ghumaan-Daska. He had drowned a week ago. The body of Allah Ditta (60) was also found from Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Malkhaanwala. He drowned there eleven days ago.

Rs21m factory

material gutted

The sports wears, garments, chemicals and other raw material worth Rs21 million were gutted during the midnight inferno erupted in two adjacent factories in Shatabgarha locality here on Monday.

The fire erupted in the factories of Mushtaq Ahmed and his wife Sumera Mushtaq due to short circuit of electricity which engulfed the whole the factories. No one was there when the fire erupted at about 10:00pm and the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 controlled the fire till 07:00am with the help of seven vehicles. The owners claimed that the sports wears, garments, chemicals, raw material and other valuables worth of Rs21 million were gutted in these sports wears and garments manufacturing factories.