ISLAMABAD - Local commanders of the Pakistani and Indian armies made hotline contact on Monday in the wake of ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Two individuals were killed and six others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing at Battal, Jandrot and Hotspring sectors along the LoC on the morning of June 1.

According to the ISPR statement, the Pakistan director general military operations (DGMO) told his Indian counterpart that the killing of innocent civilians and labelling 'inadvertent crossers' as infiltrators is "highly unprofessional".

The Pakistan Army DGMO asked the Indian command for "actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue". Pakistan Army is committed to maintaining peace along the LoC, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

"However, any Indian misadventure from across/along the LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with the onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behaviour," read the statement.

Free hand to Indian Army

The Indian Army has been given a free hand to deal with any attempt by Pakistani troops to disturb peace in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Addressing Tridev Sammelan, a conclave of booth-level office-bearers of the assembly constituencies within the Hamirpur Lok sabha seat, he warned the neighbouring country against any misadventure. "Indian forces will not count bullets while replying to any provocation by Pakistan," he said.

"Pakistan has been making repeated efforts to disturb the peace and tranquility in J&K. Our forces will give appropriate reply to such provocations," he alleged. Stating that militancy has come down in all parts of the country, he said the government is committed to eliminate terrorism and "our forces are on alert round the clock and sacrificing their lives in fighting terrorists".

Indian army man commits suicide

An Indian army man has committed suicide in Rajouri town of the occupied Kashmir.

The Indian army man of 898 ASC Bn (AT) identified as Sarvanan T (32) of Indian city of Thirumangalakkottai, Tamil Nadu, committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan inside Army’s unit headquarters in the town, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Monday.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 383 since January 2007.