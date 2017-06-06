ISLAMABAD: Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was of maintaining balanced relations with regional countries.

While talking to media, Musadik said, “The government had adopted foreign policy based on economic development and Pakistan was following it.”

He said, “The government had held many meetings with heads of Iran and Afghanistan to develop our relations.”

“Huge Chinese investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was evident of our effective foreign policy,”

He further said, “The government has clear policy of economic development and to get access to central Asian states for trade was our goal.”

Dr. Musadik said, “CPEC was center point of our foreign policy and economic development and it would change fate of the entire region.”