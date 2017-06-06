Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a committee on Tuesday to probe issue over objectionable speech delivered by former senator Nehal Hashmi on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer on May 28.

Barrister Zafarullah, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Khawaja Zaheer and Dr Asif Kirmani are part of the team while Senator Raja Zafarul Haq is appointed convener. The committee is tasked to file its recommendations within five days to the premier and President Mamnoon Hussain.

Formation of the committee has come in around a week after Hashmi delivered an onslaught against Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing premier’s family over corruption allegations and the judges of the apex court who ordered establishment of the JIT.

PM Nawaz had directed Hashmi to tender his resignation from senatorial seat last week in addition to revoking his membership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) had served a contempt of court notice to the then senator and the first hearing was conducted last week.

Sindh Police had lodged a case against FIR No. No122/2017 on the complaint of SHO of Bahadurabad Police Station on June 4 under Sections 505, 228 and 189 of the Pakistan Penal Code.