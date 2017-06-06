Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is supporting Nihal Hashmi.

Talking to media today, he said “it looks that the government is not going to accept the decision of Joint Investigation Team and Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.” He added “Nihal Hashmi has the support of prime minister and without the premier’s support such step was not possible.”

He further said no one other than Nawaz Sharif has capability to obtain Hussain Nawaz picture therefore, it has proved that Nawaz Sharif is behind picture leak and Nehal Hashmi.