Police officers arrested as many as five people for tying a woman to pole over an accusation of breaking car mirrors in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the incident took place when some pitiless people tied a woman to a pole at bus stop and started making fun of her. The victim screamed for help but no one came forward to free her.

Arriving at the scene, police officers detained the suspects and vowed to take strict action against them. They said that an investigation into the matter has been launched.