MIRPUR (AJK)- Police arrested a person under cybercrime act for using abusive language against the AJK government, judiciary, politicians and police officials especially targeting the senior police officers.

The New City Police arrested absconding accused Ahmed Subhani Beig, a resident of New Mirpur city, from Sector G/1, while he was roaming in the town late Saturday night.

The accused was wanted by the police since he started bringing posts on his the Facebook containing very insulting, filthy and threatening remarks against the AJK government, judiciary, local MLA, administration and the police officers.

The arrested accused was also found involved in uploading the posts for character assassination of certain local politicians and others.

“The New City police registered a case against the accused Under Sections 124-A, 500, 501 and 506 AK PC, 25 Telegraph act and 16- Maintenance of Public Order,” the hand out said. It added police have started further investigation to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused involved in the use of social media through such immoral and unlawful practice.

When contacted, SSP Raja Irfan Salim confirmed the arrest of the most-wanted accused on the charges of using highly derogatory remarks against the judiciary, government, administration and the police.