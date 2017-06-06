ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is likely to comply with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to file reply in response to contempt of court case on Wednesday.

The ECP will take up two cases on Wednesday against Imran Khan including contempt of court application filed by Akbar S Babar in the PTI’s foreign funding case and another petition by Hashim Ali Bhutta for disqualification of Imran Khan under articles 62 and 63.

Imran Khan is facing a number of cases in the ECP as well as in the Supreme Court relating to the PTI foreign funding case, money trail in Bana Gala house and a contempt of court case.

Earlier, Imran Khan and his party’s Secretary-General Jahangir Tareen were facing disqualification references filed by the speaker National Assembly but they were rejected by the Election Commission. Now Imran Khan alone is facing the cases in the ECP as well as in the apex court.

On the last hearing the ECP rejected the reply of Khan in a contempt of court case, and asked him to submit a new reply. The ECP ordered the PTI chief to submit a new reply by June 7, observing that the PTI chief had a chance to change his current reply.

PTI counsel Fawad Chaudhry submitted Khan’s reply to the court after which the bench reserved its verdict in the case. Chaudhry argued that the contempt of court case was based on a misunderstanding.

In response, the Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza asked him to look at the reply he had submitted.

Khan had withdrawn the review request but had still not apologised, the CEC pointed out. He remarked that it was possible that the lawyer did not read the court’s notice properly.

Khan through his counsel Babar Awan Advocate has also filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging jurisdiction of the ECP for taking up cases against his client. The ECP continues with these cases on the basis that it has constitutional power to take up such cases.

Meanwhile, the petition in contempt of court as well as in the PTI’s foreign funding case, Akbar S Babar on Monday demanded public apology from Khan for making “false accusations”.

In a letter addressed to Khan, he has cited the ECP’s detailed order of May 8, 2017 in which the issue of his membership of the PTI was decided in his favour.

The ECP order had stated that there was no evidence whatsoever that Akbar S Babar was expelled from the PTI as wrongfully claimed by Khan.

In the letter, Babar reminded Khan that making false accusations “is both a sin under Islam and repugnant to the very concept of morality that you publicly profess for others.”

Babar also demands the withdrawal of the PTI press release dated November 15, 2014, issued one day after the foreign funding case was filed that contains similar accusations which have now been proved false by the ECP in its detailed judgement. In the letter, Babar warned Khan that in case of his refusal to offer a public apology, he would seek legal redress from other relevant forums.

Our Staff Reporter