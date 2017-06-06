MULTAN-The Punjab Government has decided to give the sanitation system of five big districts of the province including Multan on contract.

Sources disclosed that the decision had been taken in view of poor sanitation conditions in Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Work on the project has been launched on emergency grounds as the boards of directors of Solid Waste Management Companies of the above mentioned cities have approved the plan. “The process for bidding and grant of contract will be accomplished by the next month while the contractor will be given three month time to take the charge,” sources said.

The Punjab Government’s project to give the sanitation system to contractors was on hold for the last several months for unknown reasons. However, it has been launched on emergency grounds after Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif took notice of poor sanitation conditions in the province.

Sources further revealed that the Solid Waste Management Company Multan had invited bids from the interested companies till June 12 and six companies had so far expressed their interest. “Those who exhibited interest include two Chinese, two Pakistani and as many Turkish companies,” sources added.

The terms and conditions laid out by the Solid Waste Management Company Multan say that the sanitation contract will be given for 68 urban union council of the city and the contractor will construct two transfer station in the town. Similarly, the contractor will also be responsible for collecting building material, crushing it and managing landfill site. All main roads of the town will be washed once a week and swept mechanically thrice a week. The company having sanitation contract must have 1500 sanitary workers and 120 new vehicles needed for the sanitation work. Sources revealed that the existing sanitation staff employed by the Multan Waste Management Company would be hired by the contractor and their salaries would be paid by it.

IRANIAN DIESEL, MOBIL OIL SEIZED

The District Task Force recovered a big cache of smuggled Iranian diesel and counterfeit mobil oil besides rounding up four accused in a raid here on Monday. The task force accompanied by police and civil defence personnel conducted raid at a factory in 17 Kassi Makhdoom Rasheed area and recovered over 1,000 drums of Iranian diesel. The team also recovered drums of counterfeit mobol oil from the spot which were brought from the oil factory recently gutted in a fire incident. The team handed over the accused to the Mumtazabad police.

Talking to the journalists on this occasion, the leader of the team Fatima bibi, Civil Defence Officer, disclosed that over a dozen factories and godowns had so far been sealed in operation against fake mobol oil mafia. She added that the operation would continue on daily basis.