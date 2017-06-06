CHINIOT-A team of the Health Department arrested an alleged quack and seized substandard drugs in a raid conducted at a clinic on Jhang Road near Sabzi Mandi here the other day.

According to official source, the team headed by District Officer (health) Dr Mushtaq Bashir raided the clinic of quack, Sheikh Zahid, and found him treating the patients. The team arrested him, sealed the clinic and seized a number of spurious medicines. City police registered a case against the suspect under Drug Act. The team also reimbursed the fee paid by the patients sitting there. On the occasion, Dr Mushtaq advised the patients to save their lives and money and visit District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment instead of coming to quacks.

Bid to grab Press Club building condemned

Toba Tek Singh- The District Press Club office-bearers condemned an attempt by some so-called journalists, who were backed by a politician, to grab the press club building.

Its President Manzoor Ahmad Naz and Secretary General Afzal accused the defeated candidate of a political party from NA-93 of instigating some so called journalists to occupy the building.

Addressing a meeting of the journalists in Press Club on Monday, they stated that the club was a registered body and there were approved rules to make membership of new journalists but the blackmailers are doing different unlawful businesses and willing to become members of the Press Club. however, they will never be allowed to enter the body, they said.

Those attended the meeting included ex-president Mian Ihsanul Haq Burki, Tariq saeed, Umer Farooq Bajwa, Rana M Khan, Rana Imran Ahmad, Sajid Majeed Anwar, Dr Naveed Ghazi, Rana Waseem, Mian Saud Afzal, Mian Yasin, Habi Haris, Imran Manzoor, Talha Imran, Sarwar Maan, Dr Azeem and Zafrullah Khan.

Meanwhile, PML-N MNA Junaid Anwaar Ch and MPA Amjad Ali Javed also condemned the conspiracies of defeated politicians to grab the building. They said they will stand with the real journalists and foil the intrigues of so-called journalists against Press Club body.