SADIQABAD-Pedestrians and motorists are faced with a great ordeal due to sewage blockage in various localities of the city which has turned streets into ponds of dirty water.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that sewage has choked streets in Mazhar Fareed Colony, Mujahid Colony, Satellite Town, Leghari Colony, Municipal Town, Shehzad Colony and Ilyas Colony. The sewage is also causing difficulty for the people, visiting mosques to offer prayers, as they have to pass through dirty streets. Residents regretted that despite repeated complaints to the local governments, no official has ever bothered to take any step to mitigate their problems.

They said the stink, emitting from the dirt, has made the residents days and nights restless, adding the sewage has also given rise to mosquitoes and flies which threaten the outbreak of insect-borne diseases in the area.

The residents including Muhammad Ajmal, Abdur Razzaq, Shafique Abbasi and others demanded RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to take notice of the situation and order officials concerned to ensure removal of the sewage.

Traffic jams testing

motorists patience

Motorists are faced with worst traffic mess in the city as vehicles these days are getting stuck in long queues due to ineffective traffic plan.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, the traffic police have failed to control the traffic as link roads, underpasses and ways leading to hospitals remain blocked for many hours a day. Officials’ indifference to their duty has now been taking toll on the public routine life as the people find it difficult to get to their office in time. Moreover, these traffic jams are also adding to the woes of fasting people who remain stuck in traffic for hours under the scorching sun.

Citizens demanded the DSP (traffic) to devise an effective traffic plan to regulate the traffic flow so that motorists could get rid of long queues in the hot weather.