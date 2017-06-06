FAISALABAD- The Finance and Planning Committee of University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday approved Rs9110 million budget for the financial year 2017-18.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad while budget estimates were presented by Treasurer Umar Saeed.

Higher Education Commission Director General (Finance) Ghulam Nabi, UAF Registrar Muhammad Hussian, UAF Planning and Development Director Irfan Abbas, Dean FNHS Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Tahira Iqbal, Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Prof Dr M Jafar Jaskani, President ASA Amir Saeed Rana, Director Internal Audit Khalid Mehmood, and Director External Adut Masood Ali Khan attended the meeting.

Out of Rs9110.992 million budget, Rs4582 million will be spent on non-development work. For Development expenditures, Rs846.697 would be provided from federal government and Rs1107.499 million from the Punjab government. The meeting also approved a budget of Rs2336.15 million for competitive research grants and Rs37.816 million for Water Management Research Center. The meeting also okayed Rs200 million from the Punjab Government for non- development schemes.

Chairing the session, Dr Iqrar A Khan said that the university was making efforts to ensure the quality education and research work. He said that the university will provide Financial Assistance worth Rs564 million to nearly 5,100 students during the next financial year. He lauded the steps being taken on the part of Punjab and federal government for the uplift of the education sector. He said that the student endowment fund had touched Rs110 million. He said that university was providing free education to disabled students and students hailing from Balochistan. He viewed that the university was carrying out commissioned research based upon problems solving of the agricultural sector. He said that no nation can make development without quality education. The country is blessed with tremendous resources, there is need to tap the potential, he said.

Giving details of the 627 million rupees financial assistance of the Punjab government, Treasure Umar Saeed said Rs157.607 million would be spent for provision of missing infrastructure at Burewala sub campus, Rs150 million on Establishment of Agri. Heritage Museum at main campus, Rs40 million on scheme for 50 overseas MS/MPhil scholarships for capacity building of Agri Department, Government of the Punjab, Rs180 million for establishment of Dengue Vector Research Laboratories at UAF, and Rs100 million for developing students-farmer interface for the productivity enhancement in agriculture.