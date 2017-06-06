Khuzdar - The thee-day Urs of Shah Ahmed Noorani began Monday amid tight security arrangements. Dozens of devotees attended the first day of annual event while the caravans of scores of people from other provinces are joining in. Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Suhail Rehman Baloch inaugurated Urs and inspected the security arrangements for the shrine. Extra check posts have been established on the entry and exit points, Suhail told the media.

He said foolproof security steps. He said Balochistan FC, Levies Force and other lawmen have been alerted to cope with any untoward incident. Last year, a suicide bomber killed 55 devotees and wounded another 100 people.