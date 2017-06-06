Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that it seems as if the Sharif’s have lost their money trail as Qatri Prince is not willing to appear before JIT.

Earlier the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had received reply of Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber Al Thani through a letter.

The reply is being sent with reference of ongoing Panama Leaks investigation being conducted by JIT. There are reports circulating that the Prince has said that he would not be appearing before the JIT.

Imran Khan Tweeted about the Qatri Prince’s letter saying,

From news reports it appears Qatari Prince unwilling to appear before JIT. If that is correct, Sharifs' have lost their only "money trail" — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2017





Qatari Prince was only straw Sharifs had to clutch on to! Without Qatari Prince Sharifs have no money trail on how money went abroad https://t.co/10j3EkEp02 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2017





He also said that the only trail that is available is of corruption money,

And how flats were purchased. Only "trail" is corruption money. https://t.co/0gamh6rHhB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2017




