The Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected today former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s request to leave the country and remove his name from the the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petition to remove Memon’s name from the ECL was postponed indefinitely. The federal government had opposed Memon’s petition.

On March 19, Memon was taken into custody from Islamabad airport by personnel of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) immediately after his arrival from Dubai after two years.

NAB released the former provincial informational minister after getting verification and undertaking on his bail before arrest from his lawyer, Shakeel Abbasi. NAB had filed a reference against Memon and 10 others in an accountability court of Karachi for alleged corruption of around Rs5.76 billion. Addressing a press conference afterwards, he had remarked he was going abroad for medical purposes and had prior permission from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

However, his name was put on the ECL, following which he contacted the SHC over the matter. “Putting my name on the ECL is an extreme measure,” said Memon. The PPP leader said that a reference was filed against him, although the SHC approved his bail.

Memon was living in a self-imposed exile for more than two years in Dubai and London.