KASUR- Despite publication of news reports in the press regarding “death” of plantation on greenbelts along the city roads, no step for its rehabilitation could be taken the administration so far.

It was reported after a survey by The Nation that saplings, planted on greenbelts along different city roads, have started succumbing to the rising mercury due to a lack of water-sprinkling system. The colourful saplings, planted at a cost of millions of rupees, had not only enhanced beauty of the city but also brought a significant decrease in air pollution. But the plantation is being threatened with elimination by the scorching weather.

Its deterioration will not only cause loss of funds, spent on the plantation, but will also result in increase in the air pollution. The survey also reveals that there has been no system for sprinkling water on these plants which has made them unable to resist the prevailing heat. Moreover, there is also worst sanitary condition on greenbelts and people throw trash and other wastes freely. It has made the once beautiful greenbelts dirty and stinky sites. The administration, as usual, is lethargic to do something practically for greenbelts’ rehabilitation and has turned a blind eye to the situation. Social and political figures and trade unions of the district urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and order the officials’ concerned for its rehabilitation. They urged him to ensure an effective water-sprinkling system so that plantation could be saved from “death.” They also demanded ban on throwing trash on greenbelts and punishment for violators.