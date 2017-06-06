SADIQABAD:-Three women were crushed to death by a speeding truck while two sustained severe wounds here near Bahadurpur area on Monday. According to rescue sources, the incident took place when some women, who came to work in fields, were crushed by a truck. Police officers said that Ghulam Fatima, Shahzadi and Razia lost their lives on the spot whereas two women have been shifted to hospital in critical condition.The police have seized the truck while its driver fled the scene after the accident.