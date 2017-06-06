NOORPUR THAL-Ramazan Bazaars in Tehsil Noorpur Thal are providing staple foods on subsidised rates as per the government’s directives.

Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Rao Muhammad Alam stated this while talking to media during a visit to local Ramazan Bazaar here on Friday. He said the government is making all-out efforts to resolve the public problems on priority basis. Earlier, he directed the TMC staff to ensure effective cleanliness at the bazaar. He stressed to ensure availability of essential commodities at Ramazan Bazaars.

On the other hand, TMC Chief Officer Ch Ashraf Gondal said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is providing every possible relief to the public. He stated this while checking prices of commodities at Noorpur Thal Ramazan Bazaar. He visited various stalls of fruit, vegetables and other items and compared their prices with those in markets. He expressed his satisfaction over the prices and arrangements at the bazaar.