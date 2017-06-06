ANKARA:- Turkey will strip citizenship of one hundred and thirty people suspected of militant links. A notice published by Turkish Interior Ministry also includes names of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party lawmakers Faysal Sariyildiz and Tugba Hezer, and a former lawmaker Ozdal Ucer. The notice says the suspects would be stripped of Turkish nationality unless they return to Turkey within the time limit and apply to the relevant authorities.–NNI
