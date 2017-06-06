Four people, including two Chinese nationals, were looted in a robbery bid in one of Islamabad’s posh most sectors, F-7 on Tuesday.

The Chinese nationals told police that they are running a hotel business in the three-storey building. According to them, the building owner, along with other men, thrashed them over a business disagreement and also took away their travelling documents and money.

According to police, both foreigners entered Pakistan in December last year, and do not speak a word of English or Urdu. Officials added that they are trying to arrange for translators to establish communication with the foreigners.

The suspects also claimed to have been injured in the incident.

On May 24, two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, were abducted from Quetta’s Jinnah Town. The suspected kidnapping victims were said to be employees of a cultural centre where they taught Chinese to locals.

The matter is still under investigation and the police is looking into it from all angles.