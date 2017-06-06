As many as eight unidentified armed men on Tuesday brutally tortured four people, including two Chinese nationals, and snatched cash and travel documents from them in Islamabad’s F-7 sector.

The Kohsar police registered a First Information Report (FIR). The officers said that an investigation into the matter has been launched whereas the victims have also submitted a request in Kohsar Market police station, seeking fool-proof security from the interior ministry.

Liu Xiaolong registered a complaint against a businessman, Ishtiaq. He told the police that he gave Ishtiaq Rs1 million to build a guesthouse but the latter turned out to be a fraudster.

The affectees, among whom two are Pakistanis, said that they were thrashed and were looted on gun point. The security personnel have recorded their statements and started search operation in the area to nab the culprits.

Earlier, unknown men abducted two Chinese nationals in Jinnah Town area. The two foreign citizens were teachers of Chinese language.

Civil and military leadership of Pakistan have assured China of providing security to its nationals working here after the historic $57 billion investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was announced.

The corridor is a part of the One Road One Belt mega project helmed by China.