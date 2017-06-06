SARGODHA-The Syndicate of the University of Sargodha has granted approval to the recommendations of Selection Board with regard to appointment of professors and assistant professors at the main and sub-campuses.

It declared different candidates successful for the main campus and sub-campuses established at Bhakkar and Mianwali respectively.

It is expected that regular notifications will be issued in couple of days. Present appointments show the commitment of newly appointed Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad who has geared up the process of recruitments at the sub-campuses to overcome the shortage of staff. His endeavors will help improve the ranking of the university.

Two selection boards have been conduct so far, whereas schedule to conduct the interviews of pending advertisements in three more Selection Boards is being prepared for this year. The current administration believes in merit, transparency and rule of law in recruitments process, its management said.

The Main Campus appointees are Professor of Analytical Chemistry Dr Farooq Anwar, Professor of In-Organic Chemistry Dr Muhammad Ashraf Shaheen, Professor of Botany Dr Amir Ali, Professor of Education Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Professor of Urdu Dr Amir Sohail, Associate Professor Library & Information Science Dr Harron Idrees, Associate Professor of Mathematics Dr Jamil Amir, Associate Professor of Psychology Dr Najma Iqbal Malik Associate Professor of Urdu Dr Khalid Nadeem, and Associate Professor of Law Dr Usman Hameed.

Sub-Campus Bhakkar appointees are Assistant Professor of Botany Dr Muhammad Kabir, Assistant Professor of Business Administration Shahid Kalim Khan, Assistant Professor of Commerce Ahmed Saeed, Assistant Professor of Chemistry Dr Yasmeen Gull, Assistant Professor of Chemistry Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Assistant Professor of Computer Science Azhar Mushtaq, Assistant Professor of Computer Science Faheem Ahmed Khalid, Assistant Professor of Education Dr Ahmad Bilal Cheema, Assistant Professor of English Erum Jamil, Assistant Professor of Physics Dr Shanawer Niaz, and Assistant Professor of Sociology Muhammad Farooq.