PESHAWAR: An overnight storm in the wee hours of today broke the distressing heat wave in Peshawar and adjoining areas.

According to Met Office, howling winds were recorded at up to 87 kilometers per hour.

The weather turned pleasant following the windstorm, as sweltering temperature came down much to the relief of the residents of Peshawar and adjoining areas.

According to rescue authorities, two people left injured in the violent winds.

“During the dangerous weather stay away from trees, signboards and electricity poles,” the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has instructed to public.