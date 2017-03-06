NANKANA SAHIB: More than 3,000 Indian Sikhs are likely to arrive in Pakistan on April 12, through three special trains to participate in Baisakhi Festival. The Sikh Yatrees will stay in Pakistan for 10 days. The yatrees would also visit Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda, Farooqabad, Lahore, Narowal and Eimanabad during their stay. The yatrees will stay in Nankana for three days. Sikh Yatrees visit Pakistan every year to participate in the celebrations of Baisakhi festival.