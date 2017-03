Five soldiers were killed in Mohmand Agency while foiling a terrorism bid on three border checkpoints on Saturday night, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

10 terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire between army personnel and terrorists.

According to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa statement, "Terrorists must be denied freedom of movement along the border." He praised the soldiers for the immediate response but also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.