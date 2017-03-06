ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranks first in the list of countries where its citizens are willing to fight for their country, according to a global survey from WIN/Gallup International.

89% Pakistanis said they would fight for their country if needed. India stands at number two where 75% people showed their willingness to fight for their country. Turkey ranks third with 73%, China ranks fourth with 71%, Russia ranks fifth with 59%, US ranks sixth with 44% and UK ranks seventh with 27%.

Japan remains at bottom of list, where only 11% nationals expressed willingness to fight in case of need.